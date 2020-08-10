Given the current climate (both natural and political), there are three possible scenarios regarding environmental policies affecting climate change in New Hampshire:
Scenario 1 — We continue on our current track, falling behind all other New England states. We are almost completely dependent on fossil fuels, causing our carbon emissions to continue to rise, worsening climate and environmental justice issues for marginalized communities.
Scenario 2 — We make small changes to our policies, increasing the amount of renewable energy available while also allowing more natural gas pipelines to operate in the state. This could reduce our carbon emissions somewhat, but pipelines are infamous in creating new environmental justice issues, as well as worsening preexisting ones.
Scenario 3 — We make bold changes and enact a Green New Deal, ensuring that not only do we decrease our dependence on fossil fuels, but we center environmental justice in all our policies to protect New Hampshire citizens.
The first scenario will happen if we continue to reelect Gov. Sununu; the second scenario will occur if we elect Dan Feltes; we can achieve the third if we elect Andru Volinsky. Climate change is a major threat that has been allowed to worsen for far too long, and we need to make bold changes to keep ourselves from experiencing the worst of it. Nibbling around the edges will not be enough to combat this existential threat.
Don’t just take my word for it, though. Andru Volinsky has been endorsed by several climate organizations, including the Sunrise Movement chapters of both Keene and Dartmouth, 350NH and 350 Action, N.H. Youth Climate Strike and even the Sierra Club. His opposition to the Granite Bridge Pipeline is one major reason he has received so many climate-related endorsements. His dedication to creating the Agency for Climate, Energy and Environment and goals to make New Hampshire carbon neutral in heating, electricity and transportation by 2030 are the bold actions we need to take to make the Green New Deal a reality and benefit everyone in our state.
If New Hampshire wants to be part of the climate solution, then we must elect Andru Volinsky as our next governor.
HILLARY BALLANTINE
57 Washington St., Apt. 2
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.