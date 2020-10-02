This is the most important election in my lifetime and everyone should research what will happen in a socialist country. I look at Cuba and other countries that are run by socialism.

I love the freedom of America and don’t want it to change. I voted for President Trump because of what he will do to help build the military back up, build a border fence and will make America first.

He has done so much more in the four years than any other president in my lifetime.

I am 81 and hope that people will vote for freedom for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This will be for freedom or socialism.

JANET WATERS

140 George St.

Keene