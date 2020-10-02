This is the most important election in my lifetime and everyone should research what will happen in a socialist country. I look at Cuba and other countries that are run by socialism.
I love the freedom of America and don’t want it to change. I voted for President Trump because of what he will do to help build the military back up, build a border fence and will make America first.
He has done so much more in the four years than any other president in my lifetime.
I am 81 and hope that people will vote for freedom for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This will be for freedom or socialism.
JANET WATERS
140 George St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.