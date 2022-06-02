We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In New Hampshire, on average, someone is killed with a gun every three days. New Hampshire has 143 gun deaths per year; 10 gun deaths per 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire GOP blocked a bill to close background-check loopholes; blocked a bill that would prohibit the threatening display of deadly weapons at events; blocked a bill that would prohibit the open carry and display of deadly weapons at polling places, which are often at schools.
The New Hampshire GOP passed a bill that would prohibit the state from enforcing any federal regulation on firearms. It passed a bill that bans local municipalities from making regulations on the use of firearms on public land and property.
What has happened in Buffalo, Uvalde, Parkland and hundreds of other places can happen here.
If this scares you or makes you angry, you must register and vote for representatives and a governor who will put the safety of children, families, law enforcement, friends and every other person above the financial interests of gun manufacturers and the NRA.
We must do the right thing. Especially for all the children who depend on us to keep them safe.
