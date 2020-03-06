Keene’s school budget and board member election will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at the Recreation Center. I urge all voters to participate in this part of our democratic process because it has an impact in shaping not just how our schools are run, but on who we are as a community.
While I encourage everyone to make up their own mind about the issues and the candidates, I do have two recommendations. The first is to support Keene’s tutors, and the students they serve, by voting “yes” on warrant Article 9.
Right now, Keene’s special-education programs are seriously understaffed. The tutors in these programs, who provide one-on-one assistance to students with disabilities, are paid significantly less than tutors in other Unit 29 districts. As a result, turnover is high; 20 percent of tutor jobs remain unfilled, and Keene is falling short of its obligation to provide all students with the accommodations they need.
The tutors have been working without a contract since the end of the last school year. To resolve this situation, an arbitrator was engaged to conduct a fact-finding report on the issue of tutor wages.
After weighing arguments between the school district and the tutor’s union, the arbitrator proposed a reasonable set of wage increases to be implemented over the next several years. It is this proposal that is coming before the voters as Article 9, and I believe it merits a vote of “yes.”
This brings me to my second recommendation: vote for Shaun Filiault for school board. Shaun has worked hard to bring attention to the importance of passing Article 9, and I think that speaks well of his values. As Shaun says, “I believe in a livable wage for hard work. That’s why I support our tutors.”
I couldn’t agree more. That’s why I’ll be voting for both Article 9 and Shaun Filiault on March 10, and I urge others to do the same.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
66 North Lincoln St.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 2 on the Keene City Council.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.