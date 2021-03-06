I am writing in support of Deni Dickler’s bid for Rindge Zoning Board of Adjustment; she’s clearly a professional who is good at digging into regulations and protecting the interests of rural Rindge.
In the past year that I’ve gotten to know Deni, I feel confident that she brings a strong work ethic and clear head to any task she takes on and would be a friendly addition to any committee she joins.
In her campaign, she has promised to: “Listen to people who write or speak up at meetings, research each case and relevant regulations beyond what is provided in the application, ask tough questions to get at all the facts, and decide fairly, based on what is in the best interests of the people of Rindge.” She vows not to rubber-stamp anything that is brought before the board.
She is an active member of the Rindge Conservation Commission, an alternate member of the ZBA, served on a subcommittee of the planning board regarding Planned Unit Residential Developments, in addition to starting a local writer’s group from scratch for the town. Deni’s career in supervision of financial advisors in New England reflects her great competence to serve on the ZBA and her knowledge of Rindge’s place in the area.
Rindge voters have an excellent opportunity to affect the future of the town’s growth and character with informed choices in this election. One can contact the town clerk for an absentee ballot, if concerned about exposure to the virus, or vote in person on Tuesday, March 9, as always. Please vote for Deni Dickler for ZBA.
ANNE THOMAS
Rindge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.