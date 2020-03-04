I am asking Rindge voters to please support Warrant Article 2, which will provide an option for new high-speed fiber-optic broadband Internet service to every home and business in Rindge without any tax impact.
Rindge today has an inconsistent patchwork of service provided by various vendors. Service that works fine for someone on one street may work poorly, or be unavailable, on a nearby street.
Last year, Rindge sent a request for proposal to multiple broadband vendors. The proposal selected is from Consolidated Communications, which currently can only offer DSL service via the old telephone system using copper network wiring.
The proposed project will build a completely brand new fiber-optic network, with new connection equipment that doesn’t use outdated telephone system components. Fiber is more reliable than copper. Consolidated has built many fiber networks in 23 states resulting in very stable, reliable and affordable service for those customers.
This project is possible because the town will bond to fund a portion of the network. Consolidated pays the rest. Customers who choose the new service will pay a fee, capped at $9.50 monthly, to pay the bond. Consolidated is obligated to provide the town with funds for the bond payments, and to pay the difference for any shortfall. This encourages them to provide good service to retain customers. People who don’t buy the new fiber Internet service won’t pay anything.
Customers will be able to choose from a variety of plans with speeds up to 1 Gigabit (upload and download). Consolidated has competition from other providers in many locations, so pricing would remain competitive. Broadband Internet also lets people choose from many TV services that are less expensive than satellite.
Today, Internet service is considered another basic household utility. Please vote for Rindge Warrant Article 2 on March 10 so we can have high-speed broadband service for all our homes and businesses.
Thank you,
PHIL MOTTA
52 Jericho Road
Rindge
(This writer is chairman of the Rindge Teltech Committee.)
