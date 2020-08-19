I moved to Keene in 2000 and very soon registered to vote here. I have voted in person in Keene almost every election since then — federal, state, county, city, school, and primary elections.
On July 14, 2020, I sent an email to Patty Little, Keene city clerk, requesting an application for an absentee ballot for the elections this fall. I got the application blank in two or three days via U.S. mail. I filled it out and mailed it back. Again, in two or three days I got my absentee ballot for the primary election scheduled for Sept. 8.
I filled out my ballot and sent it back to the Keene City Clerk’s Office. I plan to do the same for the general election scheduled for Nov. 3. It’s not that hard if you start early. Anyone who wants to vote in Keene who is not yet registered should register now; contact the Keene city clerk.
The Keene Sentinel and other news outlets do a valuable service for voters by providing information about candidates. They should do the candidate profiles, questionnaires, etc. early this year, since so many of us will vote early.
LARRY DACHOWSKI
41 Fairview St.
Keene
