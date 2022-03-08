Wallet Hub recently ranked New Hampshire public schools No. 5 nationwide based on 32 separate metrics (Forbes magazine had the same rank). Top five rankings have been common for New Hampshire public schools over the past 30 years.
In our state the teachers carry the entire load with the financial help from their respective communities to “adequately” educate their youth along with zero assistance from the state. This way of funding is how poor communities stay poor!
Unless you have been asleep, in a coma, or just don’t care, it’s hard to escape the recent relentless attacks on public education and public school teachers from our Republican (add Free Staters and Libertarians) leaders in state government. Their plan is simple, “destroy public schools”!
The dizzying number of undermining and poisonous bills being put forward by Republican legislators is unprecedented (I know; I’m a longtime veteran New Hampshire public school educator and fourth generation New Hampshire native). For a party that rails against government overreach, their hypocrisy is, well, predictable (remember their attacks on a woman’s right to choose?). The stars are aligned for Republicans from the governor’s office all the way to the hapless, cruel, and often misguided Republican-dominated legislative branch.
The first order of business of course is to grossly under fund public schools and then, to put the icing on the cake, pull more money away from them with a voucher program called “Education Freedom Accounts” (your money by the way).
Step No. 2 is pick a know-nothing, no-experience, anti-public-education, Betsy DeVos type to head the N.H. Department of Education, Frank Edelblut. Do you think his kids or Sununu’s go to public school? Naw!
Next, pretend that nothing can be taught in public schools that would cast our country in a negative light like: the Sand Creek Massacre, Jim Crow laws, the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, the chained human cargo on the White Lion, or that institutional racism is alive and well in our country (Johan Wheeler takes issue with that one I’m sure).
The goal is to “dumb down” the next generation of voters so that New Hampshire can be more like Missouri (No. 35), Arkansas (No. 38), Oklahoma (No.46) or Alabama (No. 47), all Republican-run states. Do you see the connection? It’s easy, if you value public education, vote for Democrats. And if you couldn’t care less, vote Republican.
