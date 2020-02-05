Dear Friends in the shadow of Papa Monadnock:
I’m sorry to write to you about the election. I’ve prayed deeply about this letter. But we are wound tight. My sister tells me we’re driving like we’re from Massachusetts.
I’ve decided what I’ll do on election day. I will switch from undeclared to Democrat. I will receive my ballot and enter the voting booth. I will pray for Divine guidance. I will not rush. For I am taught to “go placidly amidst the noise and haste ...” And in this prayerful spirit I shall mark my ballot.
I’m Ada Joy Kerman, and I approved this message.
ADA JOY KERMAN
350 Troy Road
Marlborough
