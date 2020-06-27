The N.H. Secretary of State now allows anyone concerned with COVID-19 to vote by absentee ballot with the “physical disability” excuse for the 2020 state primary (Sept. 8) and general (Nov. 3) elections.
Voting by absentee ballot is an important first step to keep the public and election workers safe, with fewer people at the polls on election day. Step two is to make sure we have our in-person polls open, with adequate social distancing and short lines.
For that, we need poll workers.
Keene’s election workers are at high risk for COVID-19; in part because they interact with hundreds of people on election day, and in part due to age demographics. Many are stepping down this fall to protect themselves and their loved ones.
I am a low-risk individual — age 25, no underlying health conditions — and have signed up to help work the elections this fall. I encourage other young folks at low-risk of COVID-19 to contact Clerk Patty Little (603-352-0133, plittle@ci.keene.nh.us) to help work the fall elections as well. She is very busy, so if you do not get a response right away, be persistent.
Poll workers are needed to help with same-day voter registration, to check voters in and out, and other duties. At least nine ballot inspectors are also needed across Keene’s wards as of now, and similar shortages are likely in surrounding towns. To be a ballot inspector you must be a registered Republican or Democrat and be registered with the same party for your two-year term. New terms start Aug. 1st, so contact Little soon.
Elections are important; voting is how we create the world we want to live in. It is important to me that voters who choose to cast their ballot in person are able to do so at their typical voting place without fear of crowds. Everyone’s vote matters, and I encourage others to join me to help our citizens vote.
SARA LOBDELL
9 Ashuelot Court
Keene
