I am writing to promote a N.H. representative, John Bordenet. I met John 10 years ago at KUUC when we moved to Keene. He was involved in the workings of the church and was a “go-to” guy.

When things needed to be done John always seemed to be involved.

He is quiet but knowledgeable. He is willing to help out when called upon. I trust him to make careful thoughtful decisions in managing state business.

Please vote for him to represent us.

Thank you.

CAROL HILL

37 Ward Circle

Keene