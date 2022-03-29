Volunteer dads could help at KHS, by Lynn Varney Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The article about safety concerns at Keene High School was heart-wrenching. So much anxiety amongst our youth and everyone has escalated so much since this pandemic.Google “Dads on Duty.” They were in The Washington Post and on Good Morning America as well. Food for thought all you wonderful dads out there! Not saying it would be easy, but worth investigating. My heart goes out to the parents, the teachers and law enforcement involved. None of you have an easy job!LYNN VARNEY, Swanzey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighSafety concerns, Friday incident at Keene High prompt dozens to protestKeene police allege man used pellet and crossbow to shoot woman in legPanera pitches Monadnock Marketplace location with drive-thruArts corridor visionaries sketch out what downtown Keene could look likeCynthia A. DonahueChesterfield police investigating alleged armed robbery WednesdayKeene's iconic Colonial Theatre ready to reopenWith new director, Cheshire Children's Museum looks to futureRobert Miles II Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
