The article about safety concerns at Keene High School was heart-wrenching. So much anxiety amongst our youth and everyone has escalated so much since this pandemic.

Google “Dads on Duty.” They were in The Washington Post and on Good Morning America as well. Food for thought all you wonderful dads out there! Not saying it would be easy, but worth investigating.

My heart goes out to the parents, the teachers and law enforcement involved. None of you have an easy job!

LYNN VARNEY, Swanzey

Recommended for you