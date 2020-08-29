Andru Volinsky is the only climate-action gubernatorial candidate in this race! Andru is the only gubernatorial candidate opposed to the Granite Bridge pipeline and the only gubernatorial candidate not taking money from the fossil-fuel industry.
As governor, Andru will form a climate action plan to coordinate all efforts of New Hampshire government toward making New Hampshire net carbon-neutral by 2030. Meeting the challenges of the climate crisis is paramount in his agenda as governor of New Hampshire.
I find it rich that Dan Feltes is posing as a climate-change champion. How can he protect the environment while at the same time support new fossil-fuel infrastructure which, by the way, New Hampshire citizens will have to pay for? How can he solve the climate crisis while taking money from Liberty Utilities lobbyists and the fossil-fuel industry? He can’t. Feltes’ greenwashing will not get us where we need to go. New Hampshire cannot simultaneously meet the climate challenge of today and continue with the fossil-fuel agenda of yesterday.
Andru Volinsky’s actions match his words. The same cannot be said of Dan Feltes. Andru will move us forward into a new future! In the general election, Volinsky will provide the starkest contrast to Sununu, a clear climate change denier. Vote for Andru Volinsky!
ANDREA POLIZOS
27 Aldworth Manor Road
Harrisville
