I understand the need for rush in this moment in time, and I appreciate seeing Senate President Soucy and House Speaker Shurtleff drop partisanship in the name of working with Gov. Chris Sununu as New Hampshire faces a challenge unlike any we have seen before.
I wish I could say the same of Executive Councilor and Democratic gubernatorial wannabe Andru Volinsky.
Instead of responding to this crisis the way his fellow Democrats have, Volinsky has called for the ludicrous closure of our state’s liquor stores in a political stunt aimed to harm the governor and incite panic.
This stunt led to the liquor commission publicizing that they would not be closing. What did Volinsky’s move create? Uncertainty among the public and worry among our state’s liquor store employees that the stores would be closed.
If the liquor stores closed, what rationale would there be for grocery stores and other necessities to stay open? In trying to take advantage of the crisis, Councilor Volinsky invoked fear and speculation that could drive our state closer to chaos.
We can’t have a governor like Volinsky who makes decisions and calculations on the fly as to how they operate and manage during unprecedented territory. Volinsky is unprepared for this moment, confused as to his role as a current executive councilor, and fails to see how his words and statements made now mean so much to all Granite Staters.
I deeply appreciate Gov. Sununu’s leadership at this time, as all Granite Staters should be.
MARILYN HUSTON
362 Roxbury St., Keene
