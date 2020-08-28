I am writing in support of Andru Volinsky in the Sept. 8 Democratic primary for governor.
I have known Andru for over 20 years, and know him to be a man of integrity and to have the utmost dedication to the well-being of all residents of New Hampshire.
Andru is a public servant of the highest caliber, and his goals: of lowering our property taxes; enabling fair school funding; and increasing access to health care are all solid and attainable goals.
He is also a concerned steward of our environment, and I cannot recommend him highly enough. He did a great job for us as our executive councilor, and I know he can do the same as our next governor.
Please join me in voting for Andru on Sept. 8 and then again on Nov. 3.
JAMES BEELER
399 Main St.
Dublin
