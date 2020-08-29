When asked if Andru Volinsky would run to be New Hampshire’s governor, he said that he would think about it, and he is. Two of his issues that I support are lowering New Hampshire’s personal property taxes and his dedication to public education.
I live in a home with three generations and my yearly taxes run approximately $11,000 — it’s like paying a second mortgage. On my limited budget, I decide how to pay for food, heat, electricity, sewer, gas for my car, and helping support a 14-year-old teenager. Millennials and young parents don’t have it any easier, especially if one or two are minimum wage earners of $7.25 an hour. It just doesn’t cut it; even if they’re renting. And furthermore, new businesses are discouraged to invest in our state due to the high taxes. Volinsky pledges to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15.
I have devoted my life to teaching music in public schools and state colleges for 38 years, and retired from Keene State College. I loved teaching, especially in New Hampshire, yet I found the state taxes to be so costly, primarily to fund public education. Less than a quarter cost comes from the state and the rest comes from our (property) taxes. Volinsky’s been fighting for public education since his Supreme Court win for Claremont 25 years ago, in which all New Hampshire youth deserved an adequate public education. He continues to fight because our state ranks last in the nation for public education support.
Enter COVID-19 and we have limited leadership for educating our children. In Keene we have two choices: a hybrid model or VLACS (a virtual learning academy). If Volinsky is elected governor, he offers 10 recommendations for students who are attending the public schools. Here are three:
Parents are to take their children’s temperature and give them masks (to put on) before leaving the house and riding the bus;
Nurses take the children’s temperature at the school and direct them to a sanitary wash area, where they wash their hands;
Students wear a mask throughout their time at the school and on the bus home.
Volinsky has the full support of New Hampshire’s National Education Association. His addresses are: @AndruVolinsky on Twitter, @VolinskyNH on Facebook and Instagram.
He has the courage to lead New Hampshire forward with bold new ideas and leadership, and that’s why I support his candidacy.
GLADYS JOHNSEN
417 Pako Ave.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 4 on the Keene City Council.)
