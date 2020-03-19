On March 10, voters within the Fall Mountain Regional School District (comprising Charlestown, Langdon, Alstead, Acworth and Walpole) sent a clear message that having Charlestown withdraw from their cooperative district was not a feasible (nor popular) solution to solve the education funding crisis the town of Charlestown faces.
With a districtwide vote of 611 for withdrawal, 2,620 against, (509 for, 905 against within Charlestown), article 11 was heartily defeated in a landslide. As an educator in Charlestown, I am nothing less than elated that withdrawal was defeated, but I do agree that school funding is definitely an issue. The question now is, where do we go from here?
Charlestown has the highest local education tax rate in the state — at $24.02 per $1,000 of assessed property value — and therein lies the problem. We continue to front the cost of education on the backs of property owners. While this isn’t just a New Hampshire-based problem, there is a solution in electing Andru Volinksy as our next governor.
As the current executive councilor for New Hampshire’s Second District, Volinsky has been running a gubernatorial campaign focused almost exclusively on fair education funding and practices. As the lead lawyer on the 1990s Claremont school funding case, Volinsky has the experience needed to tackle this issue head on. He will appoint an education secretary who believes in public education, rather than someone like our current secretary, Frank Edelblut, who has jeopardized New Hampshire’s public education by advocating for voucher programs that allow for taxpayer funding to be used for private schools.
He’s held over 40 public forums on this issue within the past two years and won’t be stopping anytime soon. The funding issues we face will not go away under the Sununu administration when his appointees are destroying every fiber of our public education system.
New Hampshire deserves much better, which is why on Sept. 8, I will be voting for Andru Volinksy in the gubernatorial primary.
As a public educator in Charlestown, and a resident of Claremont (another town struggling with educational funding problems), I urge you to head to volinskynh.com to read up on Andru and support him in September!
JOSHUA LAMBERT
11 Grand St., Apt. 1
Claremont
