The first in the nation primary is over; the presidential candidates and press have moved on. Now it is time to turn our attention to New Hampshire; to take a look at the acute and long-term issues confronting us and the opportunities to make our state one where all citizens prosper and thrive.
Our current governor would like to convince us that he is a moderate, someone inclined to reach across the aisle. His record, however, belies this notion. Gov. Sununu, in the process of vetoing 57 bills during the 2019 session, inserted himself as an obstacle to most every effort to support the less fortunate and even the playing field for hard-working New Hampshire individuals and families. He vetoed a $12 minimum wage. He said no to medical family leave. He blocked bills that would have encouraged renewable energy development. He vetoed an independent redistricting commission. He presented a budget lacking any additional funds for municipalities and schools. Gov. Sununu is no moderate.
Believe it or not, there is another New Hampshire primary on Sept. 8. When we go to the polls, I will be voting for Andy Volinsky to be the Democratic candidate for governor. This is a unique moment in New Hampshire. Yes, we have many long-standing intractable problems like school funding, and looming crises such as global warming, but at the same time we have an economy that is booming with businesses turning record profits and low unemployment. This creates a singular opportunity to move New Hampshire forward and Andy is uniquely suited to do so
The lead attorney in the original Claremont suit, Andy is the New Hampshire expert on school-funding issues. He has the ability to bring people together to devise a solution that will create equity and excellence in our schools. He will tackle the issues of access to health care, including mental health and substance misuse treatment. He will sign legislation that supports a livable wage for all New Hampshire residents. And finally, he will treat the global climate crisis with the urgency that it so desperately deserves.
If you want a governor who believes in equality of opportunity, a governor who is adept at bringing people together, a governor who is not beholding to corporate special interests, Andy is just such a person. If you want to break the logjam, join me in supporting Andy Volinsky for governor.
JOE SCHAPIRO
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)
