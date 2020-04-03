A response to “Consider the cost of social isolation” by Paul Soltysiak on March 25:
As a retired educator, I am well aware of the many benefits children experience from attending school. Beyond the three R’s, children receive much-needed food, along with counseling and adults who listen.
I can also imagine the stress on families that sheltering in place will cause and understand the staggering statistics related to suicide in this nation. I can only hope we will do more to provide schools with counselors and social workers and make sure our health insurance pays for mental health treatment.
But suggesting the cost of “social distancing,” due to suicide, far outweighs the threat of this pandemic is to ignore the fact that the virus has not been spreading at an average rate, but rather an exponential one. The death rate in the U.S. on Tuesday, March 24, was 550. On March 26 it was 1,000. If this doubling rate were to continue unchecked, the number would reach 64,000 in less than a month (exceeding the suicide rate for the entire year).
This does not even factor in those who are ill, those hospitalized, and the countless number of health care and emergency workers at risk. Nor those suffering from other diseases who have had to postpone treatment.
This may well be the “live free or die state,” but going to work or school will affect many more people than ourselves. I hope we care enough for one another to stay home through this crisis and reach out to others virtually.
KATHLEEN HAMON
32 Main St., Harrisville
