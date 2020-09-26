“Good things still happen.” That’s a quote at the finish line of the local virtual Boston Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 12. Yes, even during these difficult times, good things are still happening.
This event was a wonderful example of people finding happiness in what make life worthwhile — celebrating community, living healthfully, striving for goals, and encouraging others. From Gilsum to Surry to Keene, the creative spirit and enthusiastic support was evident the whole way.
Special mention goes to Alan Stroshine, Kristen Leach and Thomas Paquette. They planned, organized, and executed an event that highlighted local Boston Marathon Qualifiers and brought together the local running community’s friends, family, and supporters.
Thank you to everyone who brought their joy to the 2020 virtual Boston Marathon and who support local runners.
TOM JULIUS
P.O. Box 323
Gilsum
