Poor, poor Donald.
Always the victim. He’s a victim of Adam Schiff. A victim of Nancy Pelosi. A victim of all Democrats. He’s a victim of his own foul henchmen — Michael Cohen, Lev Parnas. He’s a victim of all those women (23 at last count) whom he allegedly assaulted. He’s a victim of the “fake news media.” He’s a victim of the entire “establishment,” whatever that is.
Everyone is out to get poor, poor Donald. His impeachment defense is so soggy with self-pity it weeps.
Trump has turned himself into a symbol of working-class Americans’ victimization, telling those frustrated folks with little education and fewer prospects who crave easy answers that they’re being pushed around by immigrants, liberals and women in pant suits.
His dad gave him $400 million to play with and he still managed to bankrupt his businesses. (How do you bankrupt a casino? Six times?) Is that really the sort of person Republicans want to emulate? Is that really the sort of person Republicans should feel sorry for?
“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have.”
— Donald Trump, Sept. 25, 2019
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
