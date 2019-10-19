With our country struggling to find a way forward with free and fair elections, New Hampshire was poised to be a beacon for the nation.
I was inspired to see Democratic and Republican state legislators come together to pass bipartisan legislation that would establish an independent redistricting commission to end gerrymandering and ensure that every person’s vote counts equally. This bill (HB 706) was reported out of the Senate Election Law Committee with unanimous approval.
Unfortunately, Gov. Sununu vetoed the bill. This was only one of the 57 bills that Gov. Sununu has vetoed in 2019; 40 of them had bipartisan approval.
Rather than supporting bipartisanship and moderation, he has put the “no” in “Su-no-no.”
This is not the kind of leadership that our state needs.
BARBARA MICHELSON
87 Log Cabin Road, Nelson
