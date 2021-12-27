Does anyone remember those childhood diseases — chicken pox, measles, whooping cough, diphtheria? Where are they now? Thanks to extensive immunization, they are no more.
What about polio, which was running rampant in the 1950s and before? As a result of the polio vaccine polio is no more.
Smallpox! Ever heard of it? About a third of the people who contracted it died, and if one had a bad case and lived, he/she was frequently marked by ugly scars. For years, every child had to be vaccinated before going to school. Now? No more smallpox. Smallpox vaccinations in the U.S. stopped in 1972 because they were no longer needed.
COVID-19? It continues to thrive, and as long as it does that it will continue to mutate, thus causing this aggravating pandemic to go on and on. Why? There’s only one reason, and that is the number of unvaccinated people. Until we all stop thinking of our personal “freedom,” of not wanting to do something we’re told to do, the pandemic will continue, and it can only get worse.
Listen to the people trained in medicine — Dr. Fauci, CDC medical people, New Hampshire doctors — all of whom keep telling us the truth because they know a lot more about disease and medicine than your friend, relative, next-door neighbor, plumber, electrician, etc.
Get vaccinated. The life you save may be your child’s. Or your mother’s. Or your own.
ELIZABETH CUTTING
Walpole
