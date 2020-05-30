Today, we are being told that vaccines will save us from COVID-19. We should all be skeptical of such claims.
Scientists have been trying to make coronavirus vaccines for nearly three decades, without success. This is partly because such viruses mutate constantly; SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 symptoms, already has at least 30 mutations. Like flu vaccines developed annually, scientists have to guess in advance which mutations might show up, making many flu shots ineffective.
Two new and never-before-developed mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 work by genetically modifying human DNA to produce virus particles, which our immune system is then supposed to fight. Already 20 percent of those tested in the higher dose group with the early Moderna vaccine have suffered severe adverse reactions. Most people don’t know that:
The U.S. National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out $4,373,905,457 to date to parents of vaccine-damaged children;
Pharmaceutical companies have since 1986 have had zero financial or legal liability for the damages caused by their childhood vaccines;
Animals undergoing vaccine trials have suffered hyper-immune responses when exposed to the live virus; this has also happened to humans, when two died during the 1967 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) trials;
In a Department of Defense study, those taking flu shots were found to be 36 percent more susceptible to coronavirus infections;
490,000 children were paralyzed by polio vaccines in India;
The swine flu vaccine caused brain damage, resulting in $9 billion in damage payouts so far;
The WHO admitted a global polio explosion was caused by the polio vaccine itself;
Despite their work being publicly funded, scientists at the CDC, NIH & NIAID actually own patents on vaccines and realize huge profits from their sale.
Sadly, these are facts, not theories. Meanwhile, the fact that over 99 percent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 do not die, and therefore develop herd immunity, is totally ignored. The fact that those carrying immunity can share their immunity with others, is also ignored.
We should all be asking: why the rush to a vaccine when there is no need for it, and when it is likely to be obsolete the moment it is created?
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
10 Foster St., Keene
