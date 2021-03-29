I am writing to clarify continuing misconceptions about vaccines.
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NVCIA) explicitly recognized that vaccines have killed and irreversibly damaged people and that compensation should be offered. It established a vaccine “court” and U.S. taxpayers have paid $4 billion-plus since then.
While NVCIA preserves the right to sue if federal compensation is denied or insufficient, in 2011 the U.S. Supreme Court, in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, exempted vaccine companies from product liability. Congress has since watered down the law, making it virtually impossible to win a case. What should be a fair and inexpensive process has morphed into a highly adversarial, lengthy and traumatic proceeding run by a one-person judge and jury.
Although a few randomized controlled trials for some vaccines do exist, I was shocked to learn that none of the childhood vaccines introduced since 1986 have undergone adequate safety testing or reviews (https://bit.ly/3bYvG5h).
Big Pharma therefore essentially operates in a liability-free zone. Under the PREP Act, companies are further shielded from liability for COVID-19 vaccines.
For COVID vaccines, through March 12, the government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has logged 1,739 deaths, 69 miscarriages, 386 heart attacks, 2,248 severe allergic reactions, 3,976 hospitalizations and 398 cases of Bell’s palsy (see OpenVAERS.com/covid-data). It has been estimated that only 1 percent of adverse events are actually reported (https://bit.ly/3cWoXYT), so this accounting is likely to be greatly understated.
While correlation does not prove causation, only a fully independent task force could be trusted to tell us; inexplicably, one doesn’t exist. However, early reporting showed a third of the deaths — like Marvin Hagler’s — happened within two days of vaccination. Vaccine investor Bill Gates admitted the COVID vaccine could damage 700,000 people (https://bit.ly/3rVIRJL).
Please understand this: The COVID vaccines are officially “experimental” and are only being allowed by the FDA under “Emergency Use Authorization.” Despite contrary claims, their safety and efficacy are not proven (it typically takes 7-10 years to do proper testing; see also https://bit.ly/3eOZ0Nn) and no one knows what the long-term effects will be.
Under U.S. and international law, you cannot be forced to take this vaccine which, unlike traditional vaccines, bizarrely does not promise to prevent infection or infectious spreading (https://bit.ly/3eOBOi2). And with readily available, though widely suppressed, nutrients and treatments (watch Dr. Peter McCullough in Texas Senate: https://bit.ly/3r2dDiU), vaccines might have found a limited demand, to the detriment of Big Pharma’s bottom line. (Learn more at www.RiseUpNH.org, www.NVIC.org)
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
Keene
