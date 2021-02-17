My wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot Saturday afternoon. We were very impressed with the staff that ran the venture.
Here we are at what was this staff’s sixth, or maybe their seventh, day of the week on the job, almost at the end of the shift; yet everyone was very pleasant. In particular, the two nurses that did the actual administration of the shots. These young ladies were so pleasant and accommodating — a very pleasant experience.
NEIL and ELAINE MORIARTY
Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.