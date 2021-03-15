I am 79. My husband is 89. We did not find the computer sign-up for COVID vaccines to be user-friendly in our age group.
Finally, after sitting “on hold” for four days, I got through to 2-1-1. Then, I was able to schedule our first dose of the vaccine on April 10. Today, I read that COVID shots will be available in March to for school staff and people 50+.
I am wondering about a system that has allowed us to “fall through the cracks,” unless we are able to drive to Laconia this weekend (and register first online). We are both sad and outraged.
DEBORAH and HOWARD HILL
Keene
