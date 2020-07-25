With the advent of a new postmaster general at U.S. Postal Service (USPS) headquarters, a dire situation may have become worse.
Plans are being made to slacken service in the name of efficiency. But what plans have we not heard about?
Plans to rebuild USPS infrastructure by replacing 20-year-old-plus vehicles with no air conditioning and by maintaining USPS-installed mailboxes that service many new communities but are plagued with broken boxes and non-functioning parcel lockers.
Plans to restore priority mail service to two-day delivery.
Plans to offer new services to our remote communities.
Plans to revive interest in the use of ordinary first-class mail to communicate in heartfelt ways with friends and family.
Plans to survey the public about their mailing needs.
Write to your U.S. senators and representative to urge them to provide the funds that USPS needs to provide good universal services. Write to new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to urge him to seek White House approval to release funds to improve USPS in the ways mentioned above.
If you need help finding addresses, visit mailacrossamerica.com for more information.
BILL CHATFIELD
P.O. Box 247
Peterborough
