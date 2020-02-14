Again this year, New Hampshire’s Legislature has the opportunity to do the responsible thing, and regulate or ban the use of single use plastic bags. New Hampshire is the sole state in New England which has not regulated, or allowed towns to regulate, these environmental nightmares.
Several state senators last year stated they didn’t want to pass such a law because “people were turning away from plastic.” Nothing could be further from the truth.
I work a retirement job as a cashier in Keene’s largest retail store. We try to encourage people not to use bags unnecessarily. Instead, we have customers who will double and triple bags for items like gallons of milk, which already have handles. Customers insists on a bag for items as small as a spool of thread, or package of gum. Residents from Brattleboro attempt to remove handfuls of bags to take home, since they are banned in that town.
No matter how far I ride my horse into the woods, plastic bags dangle from trees and litter the ground.
It is high time New Hampshire join the rest of New England, and curtail the use of plastic bags.
JAMES GRIFFIN
195 Key Road, Unit 18
Keene
