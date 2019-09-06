Interesting column in last Thursday’s paper about the fires in the Amazon rain forest threatening the planet (“Brazil fires, and US, threaten entire planet,” by Basav Sen).
It was right to point out the right-wing climate-change-denying leader (in Brazil) is OK with it. But you never said why they suddenly need to burn so much forest so quickly.
They’ve got a big new customer with 2 billion people that wants to buy agricultural products from them. China’s going to buy its soybeans, corn, etc., from Brazil. Once those supply chains are established and the ones with U.S. farmers are destroyed, they aren’t coming back.
Looks like the tariffs have some unexpected consequences. Especially if you don’t think things through. But our president isn’t well known for thinking.
STEFAN ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
