In a most shameful and cynical display of hypocrisy, the Biden administration has admonished the Cuban government for failing to meet Cuban citizens’ basic needs, while making no mention of the 60 years of crippling sanctions the U.S. has imposed on that sovereign nation, and doing nothing, after six months in office, to alleviate the over 200 new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.
If the U.S. truly wants to see the Cuban people thrive, it must first lift the sanctions which are the greatest impediment to their health and happiness. It may well be that the Cuban people will choose an alternative to Communism, but U.S. sanctions only destabilize the country and make even more distant the day when Cubans are free of the want and insecurity which now makes such self-determination impossible.
MIKE STEFFEN
Keene
