Congress appropriated one billion dollars in fiscal year 2021 for this purpose. This information was obtained through a FOIA (Freedom of Information) request by Blaze Media. According Blaze Media, the government paid the money to “… major news networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable TV news stations Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, legacy media publications including the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, digital media companies like BuzzFeed News and Newsmax, and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations.”
In the interests of transparency, would The Keene Sentinel please inform its readers as to whether it received any of this money?
Thank you.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
(Editor’s note: The Sentinel received none of this money, as it was appropriated by Congress for use in advertising the benefits and availability of the COVID vaccines, and The Sentinel ran no such ads. Further, if the author is trying to link the running of such ads to some promise not to run any news stories portraying the vaccine program in any negative light, we’d invite him to take another look at the coverage of Fox News, Newsmax and other outlets that did run such ads, and to note, as The Blaze story he references did, that in serious news organizations, news coverage is not dictated by advertising revenue.)
