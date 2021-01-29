My daughter and her family live in a Dallas suburb of Texas. She told me that she was having a conversation with a casual friend about the upcoming election. The friend told her how great Trump is and my daughter disagreed. The discussion was cordial. However, the friend’s concern was that democratic socialism leads to communism. Even South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called Georgia’s two incoming Democratic senators communists. Trump received 74,223,744 votes in the 2020 election. It got me thinking about what percentage of Trump voters actually feared the so called “radical left” (better misconstrued as communism) rather actually liking Trump.
Very few people know the difference between democratic socialism and socialism. The vast majority of people use these terms interchangeably and think that democratic socialism is communism or a step toward it. The main difference is that democratic socialism is compatible with democracy and liberty, whereas communism involves creating an equal society through an authoritarian state which denies basic liberties. The tough part about defining socialism is that there are many shades of it. But there should be no mistaking it when one uses the term democratic in front of the term socialism.
By the way, democratic socialism is not akin to the authoritarian-style socialism in places like Venezuela.
What democratic socialists want is something closer to what exists in Scandinavia, expanding what Europeans talk about — a state of greater citizen well-being within a capitalist society.
What they want is not a violent overthrow of capitalism, but working within the system through legal and peaceful means, such as electoral and social movements.
For example, Germany with a population of 83,783,942 people is considered a democratic socialistic country. Through taxation there is free health and free public colleges. Germany is the fourth largest economy in the world. It is a market-driven capitalistic country. Even United States, through taxation, has a certain level of democratic socialism, we have:
Public schooling through K-12;
Medicare and Social Security for seniors;
Public funded police system and fire department;
Upgrading infrastructure funded by the state and the federal government;
Libraries.
So, going back to my original thought. How many of those 74,223,744 citizens truly liked Trump but instead voted against democratic socialism thinking it would lead to communism? Historically that political transformation has never taken place.
CARL PANZA
Keene
