As school starts back up around New Hampshire and hearing about how COVID-19 cases are on the rise around school-age children, I thought about how they would be missing school, and it made me think of the Keeping Girls in School Act.
Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused 743 million girls to have seen disruption in their education. This act focuses on supporting education for young women and girls in underdeveloped countries. Receiving an education has been linked to reducing poverty and creating economic sustainability. The Borgen Project, a nonprofit that focuses on ending global poverty, says that equality in education leads to a decrease in violence, child marriages and the number of child deaths in the third world.
I have been emailing and calling New Hampshire’s congressional leaders in support of the Keeping Girls in School Act. I hope other citizens will too.
BROOKE WHIPPLE
Rindge
