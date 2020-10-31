I am proud to endorse progressive Democrat Amanda Elizabeth Toll, who is running with incumbent Joe Shapiro for the two House seats in Cheshire County District 16.
Amanda is a dedicated mom, a certified yoga instructor and a small-business owner. She built her company, Ms. Amanda’s Compassionate Ice Cream, from the ground up. Her delicious artisan ice cream is available locally at the Monadnock Food Co-op.
Amanda is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault who stepped up to run for a seat in the House of Representatives because she recognized the need for a strong champion of women’s rights, and will work tirelessly to ensure gender equality for our great state. She is pro-choice and a fierce advocate for paid family leave and equal pay for equal work.
After meeting and talking with Amanda at a local Black Lives Matter rally, I knew immediately that she is smart, kind, compassionate and energetic. She does not discriminate against anyone, regardless of their race, gender, age, sexual orientation, religious preference, economic situation or political persuasion, and will work across the aisle to improve the lives of all of her constituents.
Other issues Amanda is passionate about include combating climate change, implementing gun-violence prevention measures, fighting for racial justice, instituting humane immigration policies and building a strong social safety network, including single-payer health care, excellent educational opportunities, Social Security and affordable housing.
Amanda is passionate about feminism and feminist issues. Presently Keene has seven representatives in the N.H. House; all are men. Amanda believes that every city should have adequate female representation and that progressive women and minorities belong at the table whenever policy decisions are being made. She organized and hosted the very successful Keene Women’s March on Oct. 17.
I am proud to vote for Amanda Elizabeth Toll and all other Democrats up and down the ballot. I respectfully request that you do the same. Please vote and stay safe, kind and hopeful. All the best!
TIM CONGDON
28 Lee St.
Keene
