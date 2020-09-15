Why did 12 New Hampshire mayors, representing thousands of New Hampshire citizens, write to Gov. Sununu in May 2019, urging his SUPPORT for raising the cap on net metering — up to 5-megawatts?
They knew that local renewable energy projects provide “the best way to control energy costs, improve the quality of our environment, and provide economic growth for our communities.” New Hampshire spends $6.1 billion yearly on energy and fossil fuels from out-of-state. Imported fuel involves high transmission costs and price swings.
If we allow towns, schools, hospitals, businesses to generate their own electricity, we control and stabilize our electricity costs, reducing rates and taxes. With COVID-19 depressing the economy, a green light on net metering would spur new projects — bringing tens of millions of dollars in new investment, local jobs, and new local tax revenue.
Just one example: “Many municipalities want to convert their abandoned landfills into solar power sites, turning a liability into an asset.” (N.H. Business Review, March) What prevents us from realizing these benefits? Gov. Sununu has vetoed net-metering bills three years in a row. On Sept. 16, New Hampshire legislators will have the chance to override Sununu’s latest veto.
“I don’t think the state should tell towns how to deal with local issues,” said Republican state Sen. Jeb Bradley, speaking about Sununu’s veto one year ago. Bradley co-sponsored this year’s net-metering bill, SB 159, which passed with bipartisan support in both Senate and House.
Vetoed again, net metering bill SB 159 will be voted on Sept. 16, “veto override day.”
Urge your representative to attend the Sept. 16 session, and vote to override Sununu’s veto of net metering (SB 159), for the good of our towns, our wallets and our planet.
As global temperatures rise, we will be less and less protected from the wildfires, now labeled climate fires, that are ravaging the West right now.
Localized power generation replaces the aging infrastructure that has contributed to those fires over the last decade.
JENNIFER ADAMS
643 Court St.
Keene
(also signed by Susan Richman)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.