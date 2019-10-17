Unprecedented. Uncharted territory. Never before in history. All true. Once Trump leaves the White House, let’s retire these words forever.
We have a president who is vulnerable to extortion by any individual, foreign or domestic, and any country. His abuse of power for personal financial gain, manipulation of Ukraine’s president to find dirt on one 2020 election opponent; investiture and/or illegal re-allocation of American taxpayer monies for an unauthorized wall; and courtship of several odious demagogues invites this.
Trump’s saying to Russians in the Oval Office the day after firing the FBI director (thus beginning his endless attack on American law enforcement) that whatever the Russians did in the 2016 election was OK, America has done the same to other countries’ elections, announces to all that the USA is a juicy target because no one cares.
Oh, and yes, the Russians chided Trump today for publicly revealing a summary of his call with the Ukrainian president, reminding him that such things were usually classified top secret. Tsk, tsk. Don’t want to make Putin too angry. He poisons people.
Impeachment could work — or not. It depends on what else pops up — perhaps interesting calls with Putin. Or MbS. Or China. It’s anyone’s guess now that we know we don’t know half of what has happened in the almost three years since Trump’s first lie, on his first day as president, regarding the size of his inaugural crowd.
Or maybe it’s true that all congressional Republicans drank the Kool-Aid served by the cult of Trumpism and any proposed articles of impeachment will sit in the same basket beside all the House bills not passed by the Senate this year.
We don’t know the whole story behind Moscow Mitch, nor do we know the real deal with William Barr or Rudy Giuliani and the dozens of other Trump sycophants. What’s in their bank accounts? Do they all have Russian oligarch-financed aluminum companies?
We do know that almost a dozen of Trump’s campaign cohorts are on trial, indicted, or in jail, all of it related to Russia and violation of American law. Why would his current supporting characters be different?
Can the whistleblower be properly protected? Will more evidence appear against Trump?
If impeachment fails, will the electorate take a look at Trump’s three primary challengers? They are Republican, adult and sane.
Stay tuned. Much more will be revealed.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
