The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), in summary, says that we are all born free and equal; that we should not discriminate; that we have a right to life, freedom and safety; that there should be no slavery; that torture should be banned; that our rights should extend beyond borders; that we are all equal before the law; that the law should protect human rights; that we shouldn’t be detained unfairly; that we have a right to a fair trial; that we are innocent until proven guilty; that we have a right to privacy; that we should have the freedom to move within our own country and across borders; that we have a right to seek refuge in a safe country; and that we have a right to a nationality.
The Universal Declaration was adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on Dec. 10, 1948. Motivated by the experiences of the preceding world wars, the Universal Declaration was the first time that countries agreed on a comprehensive statement of inalienable human rights. Of the 58 members of the United Nations at the time, 48 voted in favor, none against, eight abstained, and two did not vote.
The eight countries that abstained were Czechoslovakia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, Byelorussian SSR, Ukrainian SSR, South Africa, and Yugoslavia. The King of Saudi Arabia did not sign the declaration, arguing that it violated Islamic law.
This declaration was not conceived by petty minds nor was it the product of ideology. Every one of the articles of the UDHR was at one time violated by legitimate or illegitimate governments. Therefore, the international community drafted these articles to encourage governments to ensure that all their citizens were free of oppression. Yet, there are petty minds that are opposed to this document or parts of it because of ideological reasons, and they don’t want it displayed in public or discussed in classrooms.
I urge all readers to read the entire document and lobby your legislators and schools to display the UDHR and to have students discuss it in classrooms. Human rights are being violated within this country and across the globe. We must raise consciousness about what rights human beings have so that we can advance human development and bring an end to all the violence, bigotry, hatred and discrimination that is tearing our communities and world apart.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield
