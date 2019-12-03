A few years ago, I was looking for a way to volunteer and give back to my community. My employer, the Clark-Mortenson agency, has been a long-time supporter of Monadnock United Way and has been engaged in MUW’s loaned employee program for several years. I was approached about participating and I was happy to accept. I finally got my opportunity to be one of MUW’s loaned employees.
I was incredibly excited to participate — I’ve been involved with MUW for years, and it was a great opportunity to step up my game and contribute more to this wonderful organization.
The LE program trains community members to work with companies to run their MUW workplace campaigns. That sounded simple enough. What I wasn’t prepared for was the incredible (free) training I received in project management, public speaking and creative problem solving. I gained valuable professional development experience. It was also a great networking opportunity. I met a lot of professional people in the program and in the companies with which I worked.
The greatest thing, however, was learning about MUW and the agencies it funds. The depth and breadth of the work the agencies do is truly amazing and awe-inspiring. It made me feel fortunate to live in a community that cares so much for its residents.
The LE program is an excellent way to get involved in the life of the community. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to grow their skills, learn about the wonderful resources and heart we have in our community, and give back.
Sincerely,
SARAH DRESSER
Keene
