For 10 years, I was very involved at SAU 29. Through Project Graduation, Athletic Boosters, Teacher Appreciation Committee, Parent Advisory, Parent Interview Committee and others, I developed relationships with faculty and staff.
Through my own observations over these years it became uncomfortably evident that morale and overall tone had rapidly and dramatically deteriorated. Teachers who were once passionate, creative and energetic became weary, discouraged and to quote one of them “beat down and scared.”
I write in response to the disciplinary action taken against Bill Gillard, who, in full disclosure, coached my sons during their wrestling careers at Keene High. Bill always led by example and encouraged his student athletes to be very best versions of themselves.
I was absolutely shocked to think that anything this man could do would reach the level of suspension. He is professional, cares about students and is one of the very best educators at SAU 29. Nothing I have read or heard justifies the actions taken against Bill or the other teacher, whom I do not know. I then reached out to SAU 29 staff members to ask what had happened.
I was shocked to hear professional hard-working people, whom I spoke with separately, shared one common theme — fear. They are afraid for the safety of staff and students due to ongoing, regular, violence at SAU 29. They are also fearful of retaliation should they report these incidents. How is this possible in this era of “See something, say something”?
I heard the following statements from three different staff members:
“Teachers are being assaulted, beaten down, and they are afraid to say anything because of retaliation.”
“Teachers are being assaulted daily and it’s supposed to be reported.”
“Teachers have basically been told that there is a gag order. Keep quiet, it is part of their job, etc.”
“I have no passion or desire left. It is really bad; I want to quit teaching.”
How is this happening?
My sons had fantastic school years and I am grateful for those who poured into their lives at SAU 29. I am no longer active there nor do I have first-hand knowledge of what is happening. However, I do believe these people. This is clearly a toxic environment that is not healthy for anyone. School should be a haven — a safe place to learn and explore.
When the adults are afraid, I can only imagine how the kids feel.
KAREN RATHBUN
199 Pond Brook Road
West Chesterfield
