After publishing Elayne Clift’s excellent piece on human rights (“Just what do we mean by ‘human rights’?,” Aug. 7-8), one wonders why in the world The Sentinel three days later published an editorial from the Los Angeles Times countering the whole thrust of Clift’s statement.
Clift quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying that if human rights has no meaning “in small places” — “so small they cannot be seen on any maps of the world” — “unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere.”
The Los Angeles Teachers Union endorsed the boycott movement against Israel for its gross violations of human rights relative to the Palestinians.
Overlooking the minority view of all reform movements, the LA Times editorial, courtesy of The Sentinel, says, “the teachers union’s opinion on the Middle East is neither needed nor wanted.”
My, my. A teachers’ union trying to do something for human rights! Isn’t that awful? Simply terrible?
JAMES G. SMART
Keene
