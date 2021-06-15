In my youth, my wise mother urged me to join a 4-H club in our area, and that was the beginning of a lifelong friendship with Cooperative Extension.
Many years later, and in a different state, I am still actively engaged in community service. When I think of my accomplishments, much is credited to that early 4-H involvement — learning basic skills, working with others, setting and achieving goals.
Far away from Adams County, Ohio, where I grew up, I have found the same friendship here in New Hampshire. My children continued the tradition by becoming members of 4-H themselves. When I became a state legislator, my connection to Cooperative Extension continued with my most recent involvement with the UNH Cheshire County Extension Advisory Council. Through my involvement with this board, I have met many who work for UNH Cooperative Extension — from state specialists to those in our local Cheshire County office. Working with them has been wonderful.
The opportunity is there for all Granite Staters to take advantage of the incredible information offered. UNH Extension has offices and representatives in every county ready to answer your questions and teach you through workshops, written materials and online resources. UNH Extension staff are dedicated to helping you with your questions related to all areas of living: family, food, health, financial management, natural resources and agriculture. It’s all right there for you.
UNH Cooperative Extension may be found on Facebook or reached online at https://extension.unh.edu.
JANE B. JOHNSON
Swanzey
