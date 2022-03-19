There is currently a proposed bill in the N.H. Legislature, House Bill 1476, as amended (Amendment 2022-0895h) that would mandate the pretrial incarceration of any individual charged with any felony or Class A misdemeanor offense if they were on release for any offense at the time, including a Class B misdemeanor offense that carries no jail time if convicted.
It would prohibit personal recognizance bail in such cases, thus ensuring that people without wealth will be incarcerated until they plea or go to trial.
Also, as amended, HB 1476 would expand the criminalization of poverty in New Hampshire. Personal recognizance bail was implemented to ensure that people who could not afford bail could be released, assuming the court did not find them to be a danger or flight risk. Under this proposed legislation will set up a new wealth-based incarceration system where those with wealth can purchase their freedom, while those without wealth will stay in jail.
In addition, This legislation could create a new and unnecessary financial burden on New Hampshire, possibly adding an additional $1.9 million each year to implement this law, including hiring additional judges and support staff. And, that figure does not include the unknown incarceration expenses that local jails would incur to house potentially thousands of additional people each year at a cost ranging between $105 and $125 a day per person. Lawmakers should focus our limited tax dollars on investments that will actually make our communities safer and more just.
This legislation in effect presumes guilt by mandating the detention of individuals based merely on the fact that they were charged with an offense. This two-tiered justice system should have no place in the Granite State.
I urge readers to contact their state senators ASAP to vote “no” on HB 1476 as amended.
BARBARA D. REED
North Swanzey
(Note: HB 1476 passed the N.H. House Tuesday and now goes to the N.H. Senate.)
