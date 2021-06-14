In response to Bryan Verdegaal (“I won’t shop now if mask is required,” June 5):
You have misunderstood the CDC. They said it is safe for vaccinated people to be together and mask-free inside a building only if ALL the people are vaccinated.
I’m an engineer, yet I recognize that science does not have answers to every question. For example: How many people will lie and say they have been vaccinated? A store that takes customers’ word for it will inevitably have unmasked, unvaccinated people breathing the shared air. Stores who don’t want to act as lie detectors, and want to help people avoid getting sick, have my full support if they choose to require masks for all customers.
The New Hampshire cases continue to fall, but they are not yet back to last summer’s low (around 20 cases per day). Knowing the numbers, science can calculate the odds of having a COVID-positive person as part of a group. The best source for this calculation is a website from Georgia Tech University (https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/). Today, June 5, it shows that for Cheshire County, the risk for one or more COVID-positive persons within a group of 50 people is 10 percent.
If there is a COVID-positive person in the building, their exhaled breath will contain the virus, which will linger in the air until gradually diluted by the fresh air being brought into the building via the ventilation system. (Although how MUCH fresh air is often a problem — getting enough fresh air is part of my engineering work.)
Science can do the risk calculation, but cannot tell you what is your individual comfort level with risk. For stores who choose to decide that the current risk is too high, they can and should continue to require masks until the science tells us the risk is less.
Finally, note that wearing a face covering IN NO WAY is equivalent to getting vaccinated. Wearing a really good mask, along with all other unvaccinated people near you doing the same, might reduce your risk by 90 percent (my calculation, assuming 68 percent effective masks, which is generous). And the risk you have is cumulative — EVERY time you’re around unvaccinated people for more than five or 10 minutes, it’s another risk. Compare this with: Real-world experience shows that being fully vaccinated reduces your risk of death or hospitalization by around 99.999 percent (one chance in 100,000, less than your lifetime risk of being killed by lightning).
ROY SWAIN
Westmoreland
