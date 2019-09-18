In my student days, I was briefly employed at the United Nations in New York City. Since then I have often heard that the U.N. was a plot against the United States.
Having firsthand knowledge of the U.N., I ignored these charges, but the letter to The Sentinel of Sept. 11 (“God wants to expose the UN plot against us,” by Gary Beauchesne) prompts me to speak out.
The people I worked with at the U.N. were honest, hard-working citizens, dedicated to world peace. They deserve greater respect than the conspiracy theorists give them.
I have nothing against the writer of the letter and I approve of his choice of the 27th verse, chapter 14, of the Gospel of John: “Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
VERNON MARTIN
100 Wyman Road
Keene
