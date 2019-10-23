Tocqueville’s conclusion about the American Revolution: This government is successful because of having religious and moral people. What about now?
I’ve shared that the U.N. told its climatologists to make science line up with global warming; using observable information when it reinforces their computer-generated model and excludes contrary evidence. The U.N.’s push for control was exposed in state schooling, especially my graduate program.
“NASA ADMITS CLIMATE CHANGE OCCURS BECAUSE OF CHANGES IN EARTH’S SOLAR ORBIT; NOT BECAUSE OF SUVS AND FOSSIL FUELS NASA,” (Signs of the Times, Aug. 30) published in 2000, information … which was proved to be fact by core samples from the earth’s seas. Climate changes — warming and destructive weather — happen naturally from changes in earth’s solar orbit, and the extent of earth’s axis tilt. Not from man-induced factors!”
The U.N. misuses “science” for their Agenda 21 goal of control, starting at local governments. Hundreds of cities throughout this nation have aligned. I’ve shared how the U.N. oversees, in parts of the city’s elections without supervision, like what occurred to me in Keene. This shows one way the “deep state” gets its people elected and why the push to eliminate the Electoral College?
SITES ON CITIES: 1. Chris Carter, director of Victory Institute & deputy regional director of the U.S. Counterterrorism Advisory Team NavySEALs.com 2. The United Nations: On the Brink of Becoming a World Government: The United Nations 2030 Agenda decoded: is a Blueprint for global enslavement of humanity under the boot of corporate masters ICLEI, Local Government for Sustainability, international association of national and regional local government.
“Rather than defend against the disinformation campaign used to prop up Agenda 21, we must read the document and instead demand why the U.N. thinks it has any business subjugating the world under its authority when their record is full of epic corruption and humiliating failures.”
Sincerely,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
95 Colorado St.
Keene
