I was appalled, but not surprised, President Trump did not have the courtesy nor the decency to pay former Congressman John Lewis respect, after his passing, by attending his services, but instead, announced on national television, he would not go.
If the shoe had been on the other foot, the world would have heard Donald Trump yelling from the grave. Donald Trump will surely go down in history as the USA’s worst president.
President Trump has caused the world to lose respect for not only himself, but for this beautiful country in which my father, uncles, and many many others have fought for ... while many losing their lives. They deserve more from the leader of this country than Trump is able or willing to give. Trump’s rants, ignorant remarks, threats and poor choices have made America a joke.
Still, I am proud to be an American, that will not change; yet voting out Trump in November cannot come soon enough!
SALLY WOOD
Court Street, Keene
