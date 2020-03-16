I’m pleased to see that the first of my criminal justice reform bills has passed the House and is on its way to the Senate.
House Bill 1611 deals with what is often referred to as the “two-thirds rule.” Under current law, inmates in New Hampshire prisons may be eligible for release once they’ve served two-thirds of their term. But at the moment, they can’t actually begin the time-intensive process to be released at the two-thirds point in their term until they reach the two-thirds point in their term. The early release process takes about 18 months to complete, so do the math.
It’s a classic Catch-22, meaning no one is ever released as early as the law says they might be, no matter how reformed they are, simply because of this loophole in the law.
Setting aside the absurdity of this situation, hard fiscal numbers tell us to act. It costs about $44,000 a year to incarcerate someone in New Hampshire. Adding an unnecessary year and a half to their time costs taxpayers an extra $66,000 per inmate. In a state that is forever strapped for cash, that’s real money.
Inmates in New Hampshire prisons will acknowledge that things aren’t as bad here as in other states. I know — I’ve asked them. But that doesn’t mean our state can’t do things better.
Who can ever be opposed to aiming higher, especially when it could save New Hampshire money?
CRAIG THOMPSON
31 Clymers Drive
Harrisville
(Craig Thompson, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 14 in the N.H. House. He is a candidate for Executive Council District 2)
