Two faked stories in Black and white, by Daniel Ellis Mar 16, 2022

Black or white or white or Black.Referring to right and wrong.Fairness in the law. Jessie Smollett and Sherri Papini:One ran away to a boyfriend 600 miles away, giving up all she had and her husband and children. What did she gain? Maybe just to be happy. The other being an actor in a popular TV show making up a story to gain sympathy from the TV world and others to boost his career for profit.Who will get time in jail?DANIEL ELLISStoddard
