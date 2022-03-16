Black or white or white or Black.

Referring to right and wrong.

Fairness in the law.

Jessie Smollett and Sherri Papini:

One ran away to a boyfriend 600 miles away, giving up all she had and her husband and children. What did she gain? Maybe just to be happy.

The other being an actor in a popular TV show making up a story to gain sympathy from the TV world and others to boost his career for profit.

Who will get time in jail?

DANIEL ELLIS

Stoddard

