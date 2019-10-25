It is with sadness I did not partake in the Source-to-the-Sea Connecticut River Cleanup this year. This was a favorite fall activity of mine for nearly two decades, sponsored by the Connecticut River Conservancy.
Memories abound. One year a friend and I took two large aluminum skiffs from behind the Keene Starbucks all the way down to the Homestead Woolen Mill in West Swanzey. We recovered old couches, mattresses and tires. An epic jaunt as we pulled the heavily laden skiffs through the shallows. Like Humphrey Bogart did the African Queen in the movie, but sans the leeches. And last year, I joined a Green River group in Greenfield, and we removed two truck loads of debris.
So why have I withdrawn from this wonderful grassroots environmental effort? Because of the lead sponsor, and what happened in the N.H. Statehouse recently to solar power, and my hometown’s effort to develop solar power and sell it into the grid.
The governor vetoed a bill that would have expanded the sale of green power into the power grid from local sources — a veto backed by Eversource. This hobbles my hometown’s solar-power effort. Wearing the donated T-shirts emblazoned with the Eversource logo was too much for me. Eversource is the lead sponsor of Source to the Sea.
Maybe I’ll return to help clean the river, but not under the Eversource flag.
Respectfully,
STEVE LINDSEY
17 Center St.
Keene
